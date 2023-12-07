ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MD stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $774.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.