ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $662.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.