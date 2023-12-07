ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 101.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 323,233 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 557.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

