ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,766 shares of company stock worth $551,626 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $40.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

