ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $194,000 Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

