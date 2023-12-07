Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,564 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 112,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.