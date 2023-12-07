Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RS opened at $267.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $196.11 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

