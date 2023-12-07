Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $194.21 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.