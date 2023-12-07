Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 179.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Farmland Partners worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 269,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 66,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,264,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Farmland Partners

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

