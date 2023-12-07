Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,047,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 33.3% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.