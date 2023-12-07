Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,196 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

