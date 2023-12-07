Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 62,142 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $976,872.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,752,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,233,465.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $5,286,171.15.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30.90.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,962.40.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,911,872.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 301,375 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,559,803.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00.

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 155.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

