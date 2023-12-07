Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 2.6 %

SBH stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

