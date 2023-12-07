Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

