SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on S. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

NYSE S opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.51.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,416,896.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,376. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

