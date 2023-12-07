Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

