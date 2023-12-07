Steen Feldskov Buys 1,391,123 Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) insider Steen Feldskov purchased 1,391,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £27,822.46 ($35,142.68).
CAP-XX Stock Performance
Shares of CPX stock opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 2.39. CAP-XX Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37.
About CAP-XX
