Stephanie Eastment Buys 1,800 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £6,534 ($8,253.13).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:IEM opened at GBX 369 ($4.66) on Thursday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 458 ($5.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

