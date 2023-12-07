Stephanie Eastment Buys 1,800 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £6,534 ($8,253.13).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.5 %
LON:IEM opened at GBX 369 ($4.66) on Thursday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 458 ($5.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
