Steve Medlicott Purchases 300,000 Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Steve Medlicott bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,157.26).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of HUI stock opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.28. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.46 million and a P/E ratio of -472.50.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

