Steve Medlicott Purchases 300,000 Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Steve Medlicott bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,157.26).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of HUI stock opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.28. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.46 million and a P/E ratio of -472.50.
