Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,768 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of SG opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

