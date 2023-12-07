The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.