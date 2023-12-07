Toast (NYSE:TOST) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Shares of TOST opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.56. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,583.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

