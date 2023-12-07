Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,028 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 234,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

