Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

