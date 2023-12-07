United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $890.96 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

