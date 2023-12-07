US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 4,030 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.7 %

LQDT opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $611.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.