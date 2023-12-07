US Bancorp DE Purchases 690 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,032.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

