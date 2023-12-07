US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,950 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIOO opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

