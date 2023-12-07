V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 323.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

