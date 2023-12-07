Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Wabash National worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $61,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. DA Davidson cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.7 %

Wabash National stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

