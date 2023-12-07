Walter S. Woltosz Sells 21,802 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $843,083.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,842,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $766.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,342,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.