Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 242.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 146.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.