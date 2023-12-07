William C. Griffiths Sells 24,108 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

