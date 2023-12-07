William C. Griffiths Sells 28,296 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

