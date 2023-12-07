Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

