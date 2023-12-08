12,667 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 219,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

