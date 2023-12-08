13,566 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.