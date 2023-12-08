14,792 Shares in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 209.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.45. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

