18,301 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $472.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

