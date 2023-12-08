199 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,265,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,183 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,699,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,355,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 415.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $423.67 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $272.47 and a 1 year high of $428.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.09.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

