48,728 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.84 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

