5,550 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

