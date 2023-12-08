9,569 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $300,590. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $720.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -79.79%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Further Reading

