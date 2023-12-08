Alessandro Silva Sells 17,817 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

