Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average is $132.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

