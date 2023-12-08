Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,340,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $454,076,000 after buying an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,533,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $297,495,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 12,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 723,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

