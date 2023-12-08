Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 12.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $194.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

