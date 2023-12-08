Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

