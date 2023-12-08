Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.