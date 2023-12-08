Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

